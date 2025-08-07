Gold prices soar as Trump threatens tariffs on Indian imports

Gold shines brighter amid tariff tensions and Fed rate cut

The new tariffs—set to raise duties on some Indian exports to 50% later this month—have made gold even more appealing.

Tim Waterer from KCM Trade shared that ongoing tariff threats keep investors interested in gold during uncertain times.

Plus, with the dollar dropping after disappointing jobs numbers and a possible Fed rate cut looking likely (95% chance according to FedWatch), gold is seeing a fresh wave of demand from those wanting stability right now.