Gold prices soar to record high as dollar weakens

With inflation running high and global tensions making headlines, gold is getting extra attention as a "safe haven." Central banks are stacking up their gold reserves too. Even regular investors are showing increased interest in gold ETFs—so it's not just big players watching these moves.

Fed rate cuts and dollar decline boost gold's shine

Markets see a 90% chance the Fed will lower rates on September 17, which makes holding gold more appealing since you earn less from cash savings anyway.

Plus, the dollar has dropped 2.2% against other currencies lately, making gold even more attractive outside the US.

Analysts think this trend could keep going—with some predicting gold could reach $3,600-$3,700 per ounce by mid-2026 if uncertainty sticks around.