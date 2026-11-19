Gold rebounds 0.6% after lowest point in over a year
Gold made a small comeback on Thursday, rising 0.6% after hitting its lowest point in over a year just the day before.
Investors are keeping a close eye on what the US Federal Reserve does next, since most expect another interest rate hike in December, which could make gold less appealing for now.
Silver jumps 1.3% platinum up 0.71%
It's not just gold feeling the impact: Japan's central bank is also expected to raise rates for the third time this year.
Silver jumped 1.3% and platinum rose by 0.71%, showing how global money moves are shaking up precious metals across the board.