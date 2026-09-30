Gold rebounds just over $4,150 amid weekly and monthly losses
Business
Gold prices made a small comeback, climbing 0.9% to just over $4,150 per ounce after dipping to a brief intraday low of around $4,114 per ounce earlier today.
Still, gold's been on a losing streak lately, down 4% this week and about 7% from last month.
Yields, rupee and Fed pressure gold
The market's been shaky thanks to expectations of high interest rates sticking around (thanks, US Federal Reserve), rising US bond yields, and the rupee dropping to its own two-month low.
Investors are also watching US economic data and global tensions, like the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, which are pushing oil and gold prices around.
In India, domestic gold prices were slightly adjusted today but have stayed steadier.