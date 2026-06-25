Gold rebounds past $4,000, silver up $1 as dollar eases
Business
Gold and silver prices saw a small comeback this Thursday after taking a big hit earlier in June.
Gold futures jumped by $44, crossing the $4,000 mark again, while silver futures edged up by $1, but stayed below $60.
The uptick happened as the US dollar weakened and inflation data calmed worries about aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.
US inflation 4.1% India metals rise
US inflation climbed 4.1% in May, partly because energy costs spiked during the U.S.-Iran conflict that disrupted oil supplies.
In India, gold prices rose by ₹1,700 per 10gm, and silver gained ₹10,284 per kilogram, though both metals are still down for June overall (gold dropped 8%, and silver fell 23%).