Gold rebounds past $4,000, silver up $1 as dollar eases

US inflation 4.1% India metals rise

US inflation climbed 4.1% in May, partly because energy costs spiked during the U.S.-Iran conflict that disrupted oil supplies.

In India, gold prices rose by ₹1,700 per 10gm, and silver gained ₹10,284 per kilogram, though both metals are still down for June overall (gold dropped 8%, and silver fell 23%).