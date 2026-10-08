Gold rises 0.4% amid Fed scrutiny, recovers 2 month low
Business
Gold prices inched up by 0.4% on Thursday, bouncing back from a two-month low earlier this week.
The move comes as everyone's watching the US Federal Reserve; there's talk of possible interest rate hikes soon, which always makes things interesting for gold buyers and investors.
Global gold $4,127.40 amid IMF warnings
Globally, prices are at $4,127.40 an ounce.
Big picture: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva is warning about persistently high energy prices and record public debt worldwide, while tensions in places like Yemen are adding to the uncertainty, not just for gold but for other metals too.