Gold rises 7% as oil falls and US jobs weaken

Lower oil prices helped calm inflation worries and made another US interest rate hike less likely.

Plus, US job numbers actually dropped by 23,000 in July, which got people thinking the Fed might pause on raising rates.

Central banks also piled in, buying 288.9 metric tons of gold last quarter, with South Korea jumping back into the market after 13 years.

All this points to growing interest in gold as a long-term safety net.