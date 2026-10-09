Gold rises as dollar weakens and US Treasury yields fall
Business
Gold prices got a boost this Friday, thanks to a weaker US dollar and lower Treasury yields, making gold more attractive for buyers worldwide.
Spot gold is up 0.9% at $4,169.32 per ounce, and US futures are rising too.
Investors are watching the Federal Reserve closely, since ongoing inflation worries could mean more changes to interest rates soon.
Silver, platinum, palladium rally, face losses
It's not just gold: other metals saw some action too. Silver climbed 1.1%, platinum went up 2.2%, and palladium rose by 2.1% on Friday morning.
Still, despite these gains, all three metals look set to finish the week lower overall as markets react to possible Fed rate hikes later this year.