Gold rises as President Trump restarts Iran talks, oil falls
Gold prices got a boost after President Trump decided to restart negotiations with Iran instead of going ahead with a military strike.
The move, pushed by Middle Eastern allies like Saudi Arabia, helped calm global tensions and sent oil prices tumbling by more than 7%.
Spot gold $4,070.21 in Singapore
Gold's rally isn't just about politics: it's also tied to changes at the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold hit $4,070.21 an ounce in Singapore, marking its first monthly gain since February.
The Fed is considering cutting back on its annual meetings, and while rates stayed steady last week, some officials warned they might need bigger moves soon.
Inflation has been tough on gold lately (down over 20% since the U.S.-Iran conflict started), but renewed talks are easing worries about energy-driven price spikes.
Silver, platinum, and palladium are also seeing gains.