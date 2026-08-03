Gold rises as President Trump restarts Iran talks, oil falls

Gold's rally isn't just about politics: it's also tied to changes at the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold hit $4,070.21 an ounce in Singapore, marking its first monthly gain since February.

The Fed is considering cutting back on its annual meetings, and while rates stayed steady last week, some officials warned they might need bigger moves soon.

Inflation has been tough on gold lately (down over 20% since the U.S.-Iran conflict started), but renewed talks are easing worries about energy-driven price spikes.

Silver, platinum, and palladium are also seeing gains.