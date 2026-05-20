Gold rises as US and Iran talks ease conflict fears
Business
Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, with the spot price rising 0.4% to $4,499.69 per ounce.
The boost comes as the US and Iran make real progress toward a peace deal, something both sides say could help avoid military conflict.
President Trump even shared that a strike on Iran was considered but put on hold.
Investors await Federal Reserve April minutes
Investors are now waiting for the Federal Reserve to release its April meeting minutes later today, hoping for clues about where interest rates are headed next.
Philly Fed President Anna Paulson said current rates are keeping inflation in check, but hinted more hikes might be needed if things don't cool off soon.
Most experts think rates will stay high through this year and won't drop until 2027.