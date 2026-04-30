Gold rises as US dollar weakens amid oil inflation fears Business Apr 30, 2026

Gold prices ticked up on Thursday after hitting a one-month low, mainly because the US dollar lost some strength.

With the dollar down, gold became more appealing for people using other currencies.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,566.73 per ounce, and US futures for June went up 0.4%.

Still, high oil prices are keeping inflation worries alive and hinting that interest rates might stay high.