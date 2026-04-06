Gold rises over 1% to ₹1.51L amid U.S.-Iran tensions

Experts expect gold ₹1.44L-₹1.54L range

Analysts say US President Donald Trump's new ultimatum on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's fiery response are making things unpredictable and pushing people toward gold.

Still, gold prices have actually dropped nearly 9% since February due to higher oil costs and talk of global interest rate hikes.

Experts think gold will stay in the ₹1.44-1.54 lakh range this week as everyone keeps an eye on both world events and key US economic updates like GDP and inflation data.