Gold rises to $4,202.80, silver $62.785 after US jobs report Business Jul 03, 2026

Gold and silver prices finally broke their losing streak this week, with gold up nearly 2% to $4,202.80 per ounce and silver rising almost 3% to $62.785.

The boost came after US job numbers disappointed, just 57,000 new jobs in June versus the expected 110,000, making investors rethink the chances of more Fed rate hikes.