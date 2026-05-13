Gold rises to $4,734 and silver rallies after US inflation Business May 13, 2026

Gold and silver prices shot up on Wednesday thanks to unexpectedly high US inflation numbers, with gold futures on COMEX climbed $49 to $4,734 per troy ounce, while silver hit a two-month high at $89.88 after rallying 22.3% in the last eight trading sessions.

Even though rising inflation usually means the Federal Reserve might hike rates (which isn't great for gold), strong central bank buying and safe-haven demand are keeping prices high.