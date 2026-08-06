Gold rises to 7 week high at ₹149,296 on MCX
Business
Gold just jumped to a seven-week high, trading at ₹149,296 per 10gm on MCX, up by ₹803.
Analysts say this boost comes from hopes that inflation is cooling off and global tensions are easing.
If these trends continue, gold could push even higher, with experts eyeing the ₹150,000-₹150,700 range as the next big hurdle.
Buyers advised to await gold dips
Gold is showing strong momentum right now and is trading above key moving averages, a good sign for those already holding it.
If prices stay above ₹149,000, things look positive; new buyers might want to wait for dips near support zones like ₹148,600 or lower.
If gold approaches resistance levels and starts slowing down, it could be a smart moment for profit-taking.