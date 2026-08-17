Gold rises toward $4,400 as US rate hike fears ease

An unexpected drop in US nonfarm payrolls for July, along with last week's data showing only mild consumer price inflation, has lowered expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

The markets are now pricing in a 33% chance of a September rate hike, down from 47% last month.

The Federal Reserve's minutes from July's meeting, due on Wednesday, will be closely watched for more hints about the future of monetary policy and its impact on gold prices.