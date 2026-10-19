Gold ₹1.48L, silver ₹2.12L rise on MCX after global rally

Globally, gold and silver are both up as US interest rate expectations and currency moves shake things up for precious metals everywhere.

In India, local prices also react to these trends plus rupee changes and taxes; with festive season demand in play, some buyers may get picky if prices stay high.

As Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, puts it: falling energy costs help calm inflation fears, but high interest rates are still making things tricky for gold's comeback.