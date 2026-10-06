Gold ₹1.49L, silver ₹2.26L rise as US job data softens

Gold and silver prices ticked up on MCX this Tuesday, October 6, 2026, with gold futures hitting ₹1.49 lakh per 10gm and silver at ₹2.26 lakh per kg.

This jump follows recent shifts in US economic signals, especially after softer job data made traders rethink the chances of an October US Fed rate hike.

Still, a strong dollar and high US Treasury yields are keeping things interesting for anyone watching the markets.