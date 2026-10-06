Gold ₹1.49L, silver ₹2.26L rise as US job data softens
Gold and silver prices ticked up on MCX this Tuesday, October 6, 2026, with gold futures hitting ₹1.49 lakh per 10gm and silver at ₹2.26 lakh per kg.
This jump follows recent shifts in US economic signals, especially after softer job data made traders rethink the chances of an October US Fed rate hike.
Still, a strong dollar and high US Treasury yields are keeping things interesting for anyone watching the markets.
Analysts peg gold support at ₹1.46L
Market experts are eyeing gold support at ₹1.46 lakh, with resistance around ₹1.53-1.55 lakh per 10gm (thanks to Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza).
Internationally, gold is steady near $4,140 an ounce, while Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst, Commodities & Currencies at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, points out that rate hike odds have dropped to just 21%.
For silver fans: Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, notes it's holding above ₹2.25 lakh per kg, with resistance expected between ₹2.28-2.30 lakh.
Globally, gold prices are flat at $4,140 an ounce as the dollar stays strong and US bond yields are elevated, meaning price pressures aren't going away just yet.