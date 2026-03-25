Gold shines bright amid Middle East peace talks
Gold just got a boost: prices jumped over 2% on Wednesday thanks to a weaker US dollar and lower oil prices.
The surge also follows news of a new US plan to ease tensions in the Middle East, with President Trump highlighting progress after Iran agreed to some key points about non-nuclear energy and the Strait of Hormuz.
Spot gold rose 2.1% to $4,568.29 per ounce
Spot gold rose 2.1% to $4,568.29 per ounce, and US gold futures for April climbed 3.8%.
With the US dollar down, gold became more appealing for international buyers.
Oil dipping below $100 a barrel helped calm inflation worries too.
JP Morgan says this could be a smart time to buy gold—history shows people often turn to it during global conflicts.
Silver and platinum also saw solid gains, reflecting how precious metals are trending up as uncertainty continues.