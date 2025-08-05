Gold shines bright as Fed rate cut buzz grows
Gold is holding near a two-week high—$3,369 an ounce—thanks to growing buzz that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in September.
This comes after weak US jobs data made investors think a rate cut is more likely.
Gold gets a boost from rate cut buzz
When the job market looks shaky and interest rates might drop, gold gets extra attention as a safe place to park money.
Right now, there's about a 90% chance of a September rate cut, and with the dollar slipping and Treasury yields falling, gold's appeal is even stronger for anyone looking to protect their cash.
What to watch out for in gold market
Gold might hit resistance around $3,450 unless something new happens.
Plus, global tensions—like possible new US tariffs on Indian imports tied to oil—are keeping things unpredictable for anyone watching the markets.