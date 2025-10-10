Gold shines bright in uncertain global economic landscape

When the world feels shaky, people turn to gold to protect their money. With the US Federal Reserve expressing caution about interest rates and inflation, and with fiscal and market risks increasing, gold's appeal is strong—especially during India's festive season, which keeps demand high.

Interest rate cuts and government shutdown

Talks of possible interest rate cuts in the US, a government shutdown, and delayed economic data have made investors uneasy, pushing them toward gold and even silver.

Both metals saw big gains before settling back a bit, reflecting just how much uncertainty is driving the market right now.