Next Article
Gold shines bright in uncertain global economic landscape
Business
Gold futures in India shot up by ₹527 to ₹1,21,020 per 10gm this week, thanks to global uncertainty and investors looking for safer bets.
Gold's appeal during festive season
When the world feels shaky, people turn to gold to protect their money.
With the US Federal Reserve expressing caution about interest rates and inflation, and with fiscal and market risks increasing, gold's appeal is strong—especially during India's festive season, which keeps demand high.
Interest rate cuts and government shutdown
Talks of possible interest rate cuts in the US, a government shutdown, and delayed economic data have made investors uneasy, pushing them toward gold and even silver.
Both metals saw big gains before settling back a bit, reflecting just how much uncertainty is driving the market right now.