Next Article
Gold shines brighter after weak. US jobs report
Gold just had a strong jump—up almost 2%—after a weak US jobs report made investors think the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates as soon as September.
Gold gets a boost
When the economy feels shaky, gold gets more popular because it's seen as a safe place to park your money.
With only 73,000 new jobs added in July and new tariffs making things even more uncertain, analysts now expect up to two rate cuts by the end of this year.
That means gold could stay hot for a while.
What's the Fed's role?
Slower hiring and stubborn inflation (partly from those tariffs) have pushed the Fed toward easier money policies.
Economists are betting on more rate cuts through this year, which usually gives gold prices an extra boost when people want stability.
```