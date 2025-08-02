Rupee hits record low against US dollar, then recovers slightly

Experts expect rupee to hover between 87.25 and 88/$1 next week

A stronger US dollar (the dollar index jumped from 97.6 to 100) put extra pressure on the rupee, with traders pointing fingers at President Trump's new tariffs for shaking up global currencies.

With an RBI $5 billion swap deal expiring, experts expect the rupee to hover between 87.25 and 88 per dollar next week.

As Anil Bhansali from Finrex Treasury Advisors puts it, RBI's active efforts—like currency swaps and direct market moves—are key for keeping things steady right now.