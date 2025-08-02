Punjab's GST revenue soars by 32% in July
Punjab just pulled off a big win in tax collection—GST revenue for July 2025 shot up by 32.08%, reaching ₹2,357.78 crore.
That's ₹572.71 crore more than last year for the same month, keeping up a strong upward trend.
From April to July this year
From April to July this year, Punjab collected ₹9,188.18 crore in GST—over ₹2,025.36 crore higher than last year during this stretch.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema credits smarter business policies and tighter tax compliance for the steady growth.
SIPU's crackdown on tax evasion
A lot of this boost comes from enforcement drives by the State Investigation and Preventive Unit (SIPU), which brought in ₹156.40 crore through penalties and inspections in just three months.
They also uncovered fake transactions worth over ₹2,620.80 crore and filed FIRs against major tax evaders—showing that getting tough on fraud really pays off.