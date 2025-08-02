Punjab's GST revenue soars by 32% in July

From April to July this year, Punjab collected ₹9,188.18 crore in GST—over ₹2,025.36 crore higher than last year during this stretch. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema credits smarter business policies and tighter tax compliance for the steady growth.

SIPU's crackdown on tax evasion

A lot of this boost comes from enforcement drives by the State Investigation and Preventive Unit (SIPU), which brought in ₹156.40 crore through penalties and inspections in just three months.

They also uncovered fake transactions worth over ₹2,620.80 crore and filed FIRs against major tax evaders—showing that getting tough on fraud really pays off.