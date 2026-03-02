Gold, silver bounce back after early February lows
Gold and silver just made a strong comeback—by the end of February, gold hit $5,296.4 per ounce and silver reached $94.38, bouncing back from early February lows.
Gold futures climb to ₹1,60,100
If you're into investing or just curious about market trends, this jump is big news.
Gold futures climbed to nearly ₹1,60,100 after dipping earlier in the day—a 1.01% gain for gold and 5.77% for silver in a single day.
With gold at four-week highs and up 7.6% in February, it's looking like a popular safety net during market ups and downs.
Central banks are buying more gold too
Tensions around the world and ongoing uncertainty have people turning to precious metals as safe bets.
Central banks are buying more gold too, adding fuel to the price surge.
All of this has investors keeping a close eye on where things go next.