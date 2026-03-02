Gold, silver bounce back after early February lows

Gold futures climb to ₹1,60,100

If you're into investing or just curious about market trends, this jump is big news.

Gold futures climbed to nearly ₹1,60,100 after dipping earlier in the day—a 1.01% gain for gold and 5.77% for silver in a single day.

With gold at four-week highs and up 7.6% in February, it's looking like a popular safety net during market ups and downs.