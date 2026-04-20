Gold, silver drop in India as US dollar strengthens

US dollar and yields pressure metals

It's not just an India thing: global trends are behind the slide. A strong US dollar and rising bond yields have put pressure on gold worldwide, with spot prices dipping too.

Plus, fresh tensions in West Asia (such as concerns about the Strait of Hormuz amid U.S.-Iran tensions) have made markets even shakier, pushing up oil prices and stoking inflation worries.

If you're tracking rates: MCX gold futures slipped below ₹1.53 lakh per 10gm on Monday, April 20, while silver hovered at ₹2.52 lakh per kilogram.

Experts think this volatility could stick around as global uncertainty continues.