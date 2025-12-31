Gold, silver end 2025 on volatile selloff and snapback Business Dec 31, 2025

Gold and silver just wrapped up their best year since 1979, but the last days of 2025 were a rollercoaster.

Both hit all-time highs—gold near $4,580 and silver above $84—before a sudden margin hike by CME Group sparked a sharp selloff, with gold dropping over 4% and silver nearly 9% in a single day.