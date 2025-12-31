Gold, silver end 2025 on volatile selloff and snapback
Gold and silver just wrapped up their best year since 1979, but the last days of 2025 were a rollercoaster.
Both hit all-time highs—gold near $4,580 and silver above $84—before a sudden margin hike by CME Group sparked a sharp selloff, with gold dropping over 4% and silver nearly 9% in a single day.
Why should you care?
Even with that dip, gold is up about 65-70% this year and silver an impressive 150-160%.
After the drop, both metals bounced back fast as new buyers jumped in—proof there's still big interest from investors.
What's behind the swings?
The chaos was triggered by higher trading costs (thanks to CME), thin holiday trading, and extra demand for silver from industries like solar energy and EVs.
Prices eventually cooled off as the rush faded—reminding everyone how quickly things can change in these markets.