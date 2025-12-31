Tonbo Imaging's ₹1,200cr IPO: The quick lowdown

Tonbo builds high-tech imaging systems, sensors, and targeting gear used by defense forces and police in 24 countries. Instead of heavy manufacturing, they focus on designing the tech and outsource production to partners like Kaynes Technology.

Other details worth knowing

Most of Tonbo's money comes from exports—Europe alone made up 65% of FY25 revenue; India contributed about 33%.

As of September 2025, their order book stood at ₹266.57 crore.

Big names like JM Financial and IIFL Capital Services are managing the IPO, with shares being sold by founders Arvind Lakshmikumar, Ankit Kumar, Cecilia D'Souza and investors including Qualcomm Ventures.