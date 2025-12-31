Tonbo Imaging's ₹1,200cr IPO: The quick lowdown
Bengaluru-based Tonbo Imaging, a defense tech company, is going public with an IPO comprising 1.81 crore shares (issue size to be determined)—entirely an offer for sale (no new shares).
Promoters and early investors are offloading 1.81 crore shares.
In FY25, revenue reached ₹469 crore (up 9.5% from last year) and profit after tax hit ₹72.8 crore.
What does Tonbo Imaging actually do?
Tonbo builds high-tech imaging systems, sensors, and targeting gear used by defense forces and police in 24 countries.
Instead of heavy manufacturing, they focus on designing the tech and outsource production to partners like Kaynes Technology.
Other details worth knowing
Most of Tonbo's money comes from exports—Europe alone made up 65% of FY25 revenue; India contributed about 33%.
As of September 2025, their order book stood at ₹266.57 crore.
Big names like JM Financial and IIFL Capital Services are managing the IPO, with shares being sold by founders Arvind Lakshmikumar, Ankit Kumar, Cecilia D'Souza and investors including Qualcomm Ventures.