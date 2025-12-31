Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO

What's next for Berkshire?

Buffett's last year saw some bold moves, like buying OxyChem for $10 billion and choosing to partner with CSX instead of jumping into a major railroad merger.

There were bumps too—Kraft Heinz, a company Berkshire backed, announced it would split up.

After Buffett said he was leaving, Berkshire's stock dipped 6%.

As 2025 ends, Greg Abel is stepping in as CEO while other top execs like Geico's Todd Combs and CFO Marc Hamburg also move on.