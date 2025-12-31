Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO
Warren Buffett, the legendary investor behind Berkshire Hathaway, has officially retired as CEO.
He wrapped up his final year playing it safe—selling more stocks than he bought and even trimming Berkshire's Apple shares, despite tech stocks booming.
The big news was shared at the company's annual meeting in May.
What's next for Berkshire?
Buffett's last year saw some bold moves, like buying OxyChem for $10 billion and choosing to partner with CSX instead of jumping into a major railroad merger.
There were bumps too—Kraft Heinz, a company Berkshire backed, announced it would split up.
After Buffett said he was leaving, Berkshire's stock dipped 6%.
As 2025 ends, Greg Abel is stepping in as CEO while other top execs like Geico's Todd Combs and CFO Marc Hamburg also move on.