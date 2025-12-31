Mutual fund AUM jumps 19%—SIPs lead the charge
India's mutual fund industry hit a new high in November 2025, with total assets under management (AUM) climbing 19% year-on-year to ₹81 lakh crore.
The big driver? Systematic investment plans (SIPs), which saw contributions spike by 63% to ₹1 lakh crore.
Equity funds made up ₹36 lakh crore of the total, while non-equity schemes contributed ₹45 lakh crore.
SIPs take center stage; debt and gold funds shine too
SIPs now power over half of all equity-oriented schemes and make up a fifth of total AUM, with the number of SIP accounts rebounding after a sharp fall in April.
Still, net inflows into equity schemes fell by 11% in early FY26, though small-cap, mid-cap, and flexi-cap funds held strong.
Meanwhile, open-ended debt schemes grew 13%, thanks to money market and liquid funds.
Gold ETFs also had a moment, jumping 128% to $2.9 billion—even as passive fund inflows dipped slightly.