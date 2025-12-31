Mutual fund AUM jumps 19%—SIPs lead the charge

SIPs take center stage; debt and gold funds shine too

SIPs now power over half of all equity-oriented schemes and make up a fifth of total AUM, with the number of SIP accounts rebounding after a sharp fall in April.

Still, net inflows into equity schemes fell by 11% in early FY26, though small-cap, mid-cap, and flexi-cap funds held strong.

Meanwhile, open-ended debt schemes grew 13%, thanks to money market and liquid funds.

Gold ETFs also had a moment, jumping 128% to $2.9 billion—even as passive fund inflows dipped slightly.