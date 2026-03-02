Gold, silver ETFs attract ₹33,503 crore in January 2026
Business
Gold and silver ETFs saw very large inflows this month, with gold funds pulling in ₹24,040 crore—actually beating equity mutual funds for the first time.
Silver ETFs chipped in another ₹9,463 crore, bringing the total to a huge ₹33,503 crore.
Precious metals dominate ETF inflows
With markets feeling shaky lately, more people are parking their money in safer bets like gold and silver.
Passive funds were especially popular—₹39,955 crore flowed into them in January 2026, and precious metals made up most of that action.
SEBI's new rules for gold and silver ETFs
Claims about SEBI rolling out new valuation rules from April 2026 are unsupported in the source.