Gold, silver ETFs drop 3% as global prices cool
Gold and silver ETFs dropped as much as 3% on Tuesday after gold prices slipped to ₹1,58,320 per 10gm and silver fell to ₹2,63,728 per kg.
Earlier gains from global tensions and Trump's tariff talk were erased as prices cooled.
Experts recommend keeping 10-20% of investments in these metals
Gold and silver are go-to options when inflation or world events make things unpredictable.
Experts recommend keeping about 10-20% of your investments in these metals—ideally split 60:40 between gold and silver—using SIPs to handle the ups and downs.
Silver especially has been a rollercoaster lately, swinging wildly since February.
Global gold, silver prices and popular ETFs
A strong US dollar is making precious metals less attractive right now.
On Tuesday, global gold hovered near $5,180.60/oz while silver was around $86.97/oz.
As a result, popular ETFs from Groww, SBI, and HDFC all took a hit.
SIPs recommended to ride out volatility
Experts aren't panicking.
Abhishek Bhilwaria recommends sticking with regular SIPs instead of trying to time the market, pointing out that ongoing global issues and green energy demand still support these metals long-term.