Gold, silver ETFs drop 3% as global prices cool

Gold and silver ETFs dropped as much as 3% on Tuesday after gold prices slipped to ₹1,58,320 per 10gm and silver fell to ₹2,63,728 per kg. Earlier gains from global tensions and Trump's tariff talk were erased as prices cooled.

Experts recommend keeping 10-20% of investments in these metals Gold and silver are go-to options when inflation or world events make things unpredictable.

Experts recommend keeping about 10-20% of your investments in these metals—ideally split 60:40 between gold and silver—using SIPs to handle the ups and downs.

Silver especially has been a rollercoaster lately, swinging wildly since February.

Global gold, silver prices and popular ETFs A strong US dollar is making precious metals less attractive right now.

On Tuesday, global gold hovered near $5,180.60/oz while silver was around $86.97/oz.

As a result, popular ETFs from Groww, SBI, and HDFC all took a hit.