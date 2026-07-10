Gold, silver ETFs stage June comeback with ₹3,443cr ₹4,286cr inflows

ETFs see ₹13,200cr inflows despite losses

Even though gold and silver ETFs posted average losses of nearly 9% and over 14%, investors still increased their bets on them.

Experts like Umesh Sharma say people are using price dips as a chance to diversify their portfolios.

Overall ETF inflows crossed ₹13,200 crore last month, showing that these funds remain popular for those looking for passive ways to invest, even when the market gets bumpy.