Gold, silver ETFs tumble up to 3.6%

The SBI Silver ETF led the fall among major precious-metal ETFs with a 3.99% decline.

Other affected funds included Nippon India Silver ETF, which fell by 3.57%, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (down 3.51%), and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF (down 3.44%).

Gold ETFs also witnessed significant losses with ICICI Prudential Gold ETF declining by 2.92%, SBI Gold ETF falling by 2.85%, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES slipping by 2.80%, and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund dropping by 2.67%.