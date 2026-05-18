Gold, silver prices decline amid oil surge, fresh US-Iran tensions

Gold and silver prices fell in international markets on Monday, driven by a stronger US dollar and rising bond yields. The decline comes amid rising risk aversion due to escalating tensions in the Gulf region. COMEX gold fell 1.18% to $4,508 per ounce while silver plummeted 2.7% to $75.455 per ounce in early trade after both metals witnessed sharp weekly declines last week.

Market reaction Geopolitical tensions in West Asia impact global energy markets The fall in bullion prices is largely attributed to investors reacting to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. New drone attacks have raised fears over energy supplies and inflation. A drone strike caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the UAE while Saudi Arabia intercepted three drones. The Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for nearly one-fifth of global oil trade, remains heavily restricted amid these developments.

Economic impact Rising yields put bullion under pressure The rising oil prices and inflation concerns have triggered a major selloff in global bond markets. US 10-year Treasury yields are at 4.58% after surging by 23 basis points last week, while 30-year yields remain above 5%. Higher yields usually make non-yielding assets like gold and silver less attractive to investors.

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Interest rates US Federal Reserve's interest rate stance adds to bullion pressure The bullion prices are also under pressure from expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for a longer period. Markets are now pricing in nearly a 50-50 chance of another rate hike this year as inflation risks rise due to surging energy prices. Despite gold's traditional safe-haven status, analysts have observed that investors have largely shifted toward the US dollar amid heightened uncertainty.

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