Gold, silver prices fall as US dollar strengthens

Gold and silver prices fell on Tuesday, after a two-day rally. The decline comes as the US dollar strengthened from a more than one-week low. The change in currency value has made these precious metals costlier for international buyers. Investors are now looking forward to key US jobs and inflation data later this week, which could provide clues about the Federal Reserve 's future interest rate decisions.

Price changes Gold futures decline by 0.8% Spot gold fell 1% to $5,016.56 per ounce today, after a 2% rise on Monday when the dollar had weakened to a more than one-week low. The metal had hit an all-time high of $5,594.82 per ounce on January 29. US gold futures for April delivery also declined by 0.8%, trading at $5,041.6 per ounce.

Silver dip Spot silver dips by 2.5% Spot silver witnessed a major dip of 2.5%, trading at $81.31/oz after nearly a 7% surge in the previous session. The metal had hit an all-time high of $121.64 on January 29. The US dollar index rose by 0.2% from its previous session's more than one-week low, further adding to the cost of greenback-priced metals for overseas buyers and contributing to their price fluctuations today.

Advertisement