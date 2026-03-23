Gold, silver prices in India fall sharply: Check rates

This isn't just about jewelry: these falling prices are squeezing India's gems and jewelry industry. With inflation high and the US dollar getting stronger, both local buyers and global customers are pulling back. Experts say the downtrend could stick around for a while.

What's happening globally?

Tensions in West Asia have pushed up oil prices and stoked inflation worries worldwide. That's made a US interest rate hike more likely this year.

A stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields are making gold and silver less attractive, even as safe-haven assets, so global prices for both metals have dropped over 4%.