Gold, silver prices in India fall sharply: Check today's rates

Gold and silver took a noticeable dip on Monday in India after last week's price surge. Gold now sits at around ₹1.55 lakh per 10gm, while silver dropped more than 3%, landing at ₹2.36 lakh per kg. This comes weeks after both metals hit record highs at the end of January.

What's driving the gold and silver prices today? If you're thinking about investing or just curious about what's shaking up the market, these swings matter—gold and silver prices often react to global trends and economic signals.

After a strong rally driven by softer US inflation data, some investors decided to cash in profits, leading to Monday's fall.

What about the overseas market? The decline was partly triggered by quieter trading overseas because of holidays in the US and China, which made markets more sensitive to selling pressure.

Analysts say that despite this dip, ongoing geopolitical tensions and central banks buying gold could keep things interesting for anyone watching these assets—or considering jumping in themselves.