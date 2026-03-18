Gold, silver prices in India rise slightly: Check rates here
Business
Gold and silver prices in India ticked up a bit this Wednesday.
Globally, spot gold was little changed at $5,003.77 per ounce, while spot silver rose 0.2% to $79.46 per ounce, thanks to ongoing market jitters and world events keeping investors on their toes.
Gold at ₹158,090 per 10gm
Back in India, 24-karat gold rose by ₹10 to ₹158,090 per 10gm and silver jumped ₹100 to reach ₹275,100 per kilogram.
Prices aren't the same everywhere though: Mumbai saw gold at ₹162,390 per 10gm and Chennai listed silver at ₹280,100 per kilogram.
With everyone watching the US Fed's next move and Middle East tensions still simmering, expect these rates to keep moving.