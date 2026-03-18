Gold, silver prices in India rise slightly: Check rates here

Gold at ₹158,090 per 10gm

Back in India, 24-karat gold rose by ₹10 to ₹158,090 per 10gm and silver jumped ₹100 to reach ₹275,100 per kilogram.

Prices aren't the same everywhere though: Mumbai saw gold at ₹162,390 per 10gm and Chennai listed silver at ₹280,100 per kilogram.

With everyone watching the US Fed's next move and Middle East tensions still simmering, expect these rates to keep moving.