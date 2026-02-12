Gold, silver prices in India today (February 12)

Silver 925 was priced at ₹2.89 lakh per kg

If you're curious about city prices: Mumbai and Delhi had gold at ₹1.58 lakh for 10gm, but Chennai topped the chart at ₹1.59 lakh.

Silver was around ₹2.63 lakh per kg in Mumbai and a bit higher in Chennai at ₹2.64 lakh per kg.

For anyone into sterling silver (Silver 925), it was priced at a hefty ₹2,89,000 per kg.