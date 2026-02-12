Gold, silver prices in India today (February 12)
Business
Gold and silver just saw a big price bump in India this week. Gold climbed ₹1,000 to hit ₹1.59 lakh per 10gm, while silver shot up by ₹10,000 to reach ₹2.63 lakh per kilogram.
Interestingly, futures trading told a different story—April gold futures dipped to ₹1.58 lakh and March silver futures dropped to ₹2.61 lakh per kilo on the MCX.
Silver 925 was priced at ₹2.89 lakh per kg
If you're curious about city prices: Mumbai and Delhi had gold at ₹1.58 lakh for 10gm, but Chennai topped the chart at ₹1.59 lakh.
Silver was around ₹2.63 lakh per kg in Mumbai and a bit higher in Chennai at ₹2.64 lakh per kg.
For anyone into sterling silver (Silver 925), it was priced at a hefty ₹2,89,000 per kg.