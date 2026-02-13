Gold, silver prices soar in India: Check future rates

What about the prices of these metals globally?

Globally, gold hit $4,962 an ounce and silver reached $77.15—both getting a lift from active traders and steady demand.

Sandip Raichura said geopolitical tensions and inflation remain key factors. Sandip Raichura from PL Capital even thinks gold could reach $6,000 an ounce by the end of 2026!

Meanwhile, Aksha Kamboj of the India Bullion & Jewellers Association is still upbeat about silver's future despite recent ups and downs—making both metals pretty interesting for investors right now.