Gold, silver prices soar in India: Check future rates
Gold and silver prices just saw a big boost in India's futures markets.
Gold rose by ₹1,044 to ₹1.53 lakh per 10gm, while silver climbed ₹5,465 to hit ₹2.41 lakh per kilogram on the MCX.
The surge is mostly thanks to fresh trading buzz and what's happening worldwide.
What about the prices of these metals globally?
Globally, gold hit $4,962 an ounce and silver reached $77.15—both getting a lift from active traders and steady demand.
Sandip Raichura said geopolitical tensions and inflation remain key factors. Sandip Raichura from PL Capital even thinks gold could reach $6,000 an ounce by the end of 2026!
Meanwhile, Aksha Kamboj of the India Bullion & Jewellers Association is still upbeat about silver's future despite recent ups and downs—making both metals pretty interesting for investors right now.