Gold, silver prices surge on MCX: Check rates

When world events get tense—like the ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict or US-Iran nuclear talks—people often turn to gold and silver for safety. That's pushing prices up right now. If you're into investing or just curious about how global news affects your wallet, these shifts are worth watching.

What are the factors at play?

Markets are still pretty jumpy. Profit-taking is keeping prices in check even as demand rises.

Silver is close to its resistance level at ₹2.7 lakh; gold is hovering near $5,202 an ounce.

Traders are also eyeing upcoming US economic data and dollar moves for what might come next.