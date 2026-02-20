Gold, silver prices today: Check rates here

When global events get tense, gold and silver usually get more attention because they're seen as safe bets. If you're following financial trends or thinking about investing, these price moves show how quickly things can shift when big world events happen.

What's ahead for gold prices?

It's not just geopolitics: a stronger US dollar has kept gold from rising even higher.

Meanwhile, everyone's watching upcoming inflation data for clues about interest rates.

Big players like Goldman Sachs are optimistic—predicting gold could climb to $5,400 an ounce by 2026 thanks to central banks buying in and possible rate cuts ahead.