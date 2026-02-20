Gold, silver prices today: Check rates here
Gold and silver prices saw a boost on Friday, with gold hitting ₹1,55,497 per 10gm and silver reaching ₹2,44,802 per kg on the MCX.
The main reason? Investors are looking for safer places to park their money as tensions between the US and Iran make markets feel shaky.
Why gold and silver are shining now
When global events get tense, gold and silver usually get more attention because they're seen as safe bets.
If you're following financial trends or thinking about investing, these price moves show how quickly things can shift when big world events happen.
What's ahead for gold prices?
It's not just geopolitics: a stronger US dollar has kept gold from rising even higher.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching upcoming inflation data for clues about interest rates.
Big players like Goldman Sachs are optimistic—predicting gold could climb to $5,400 an ounce by 2026 thanks to central banks buying in and possible rate cuts ahead.