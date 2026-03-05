Gold, silver prices today: Metals shine amid global crisis

Chennai tops the charts

If you're checking local rates, gold is selling at ₹1,62,100 per 10gm—Chennai tops the chart at ₹1,62,280.

Silver's also pricier: Chennai leads again at ₹2,66,650 per kg.

Basically, if you're thinking about buying jewelry or investing in metals right now, expect to pay more thanks to all the global uncertainty this week.