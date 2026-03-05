Gold, silver prices today: Metals shine amid global crisis
Gold and silver prices in India are up today, echoing a worldwide trend as the US-Israel-Iran conflict rattles markets.
With investors looking for safer bets, gold climbed 0.5% to $5,164.57 an ounce in Singapore, while silver hit $83.98 an ounce.
Chennai tops the charts
If you're checking local rates, gold is selling at ₹1,62,100 per 10gm—Chennai tops the chart at ₹1,62,280.
Silver's also pricier: Chennai leads again at ₹2,66,650 per kg.
Basically, if you're thinking about buying jewelry or investing in metals right now, expect to pay more thanks to all the global uncertainty this week.