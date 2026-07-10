Gold, silver slide amid West Asia tensions, US rate uncertainty
Business
Gold and silver prices slid on Friday, thanks to ongoing tensions in West Asia and uncertainty around US interest rates.
Gold dropped 0.35% to $4,126.20 per ounce, while silver slipped 0.44% to $60.48 per ounce, wrapping up a pretty turbulent week for the metals market.
Rupee strength drags domestic gold, silver
Back home, gold fell by ₹350 to ₹1.48 lakh per 10gm, and silver tumbled ₹7,800 to ₹2.32 lakh per kilogram on July 9.
The main reasons? A stronger rupee and lower demand locally, which outweighed all the global drama this week.