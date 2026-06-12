Gold, silver up on India MCX amid US-Iran peace hopes

Spot gold and silver slip globally

Interestingly, while prices climbed in India, international gold and silver actually slipped a bit: spot gold dropped 0.5% and was set for a weekly loss of 3.2% and spot silver dipped by 0.4%.

The talk of peace has eased some global tension but also put extra pressure on gold prices worldwide, especially with inflation worries and a likely US Fed rate hike looming later this year.