Gold, silver up on India MCX amid US-Iran peace hopes
Business
Gold and silver prices shot up on India's MCX this Friday, with gold futures rising by ₹1,663 to ₹150,595 per 10gm and silver up by ₹3,123 to ₹242,776 per kilogram.
The boost comes as investors feel upbeat about a possible peace deal between the US and Iran.
Spot gold and silver slip globally
Interestingly, while prices climbed in India, international gold and silver actually slipped a bit: spot gold dropped 0.5% and was set for a weekly loss of 3.2% and spot silver dipped by 0.4%.
The talk of peace has eased some global tension but also put extra pressure on gold prices worldwide, especially with inflation worries and a likely US Fed rate hike looming later this year.