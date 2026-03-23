Gold slides 7% in 3 weeks: What's happening
Business
Gold just took a big dip, falling about 7% from its January high to $5,204 per ounce.
The drop comes after a strong start to the year and has erased most of 2026's earlier gains.
Investors are watching for potential entry points
If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, this slide could be your entry point.
Gold is still seen as a safe bet when economies get shaky, so some investors are eyeing this correction as a chance to jump in.
Causes of the dip and potential rebound
A stronger US dollar, profit-taking after gold's rally, and big funds rebalancing their portfolios have all played a part.
Plus, rising oil prices from Middle East tensions and delayed Fed rate cuts are adding pressure.
Analysts say if gold holds above a key support level, a rebound is possible in the coming months, so keep an eye out.