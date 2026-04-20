Gold slides over 1% to $4,762.09 amid stronger US dollar Business Apr 20, 2026

Gold prices slid over 1% on Monday, landing at their lowest point since April 13 earlier in the session.

The main reason? A stronger US dollar made gold more expensive for buyers worldwide.

Spot gold dropped to $4,762.09 per ounce, and US gold futures for June fell by 2%.

This all comes as global markets react to rising tensions between the US and Iran, which are also pushing up oil prices and fueling inflation worries.