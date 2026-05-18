Gold slides to 7 week low on Middle East tensions

US Fed minutes, India silver curbs

Everyone's watching the US Federal Reserve's meeting minutes this week to see if interest rates will go up again (there's a 50% chance by year-end).

Meanwhile, India put new limits on silver imports to help its currency, and there were record gold discounts last week.

Silver fell even more than gold (down 2.2%), and platinum and palladium both slipped too, so it's been a rough start to the week for precious metals fans.