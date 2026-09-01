Gold slips 0.5% as oil, Treasury yields spur rate fears

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh doubled down on fighting inflation, markets started betting there's a more than 60% chance of a rate hike in September.

Even with this pressure, gold actually jumped nearly 10% in August, its best month since January, thanks to earlier worries about currency value when the US Treasury announced more bond buybacks.

At 1:12pm in New York, gold was at $4,434.78 per ounce; silver, platinum, and palladium also edged lower.